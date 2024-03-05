Гіпергідроз

Emotional causes are common, causing sweating on the palms, soles, axillae, and forehead at times of anxiety, excitement, anger, or fear. It may be due to a generalized, stress-increased sympathetic outflow. Sweating is also common during exercise and in hot environments. Although such sweating is a normal response, patients with hyperhidrosis sweat excessively and under conditions that do not cause sweating in most people.

Gustatory sweating (sweating in response to or in anticipation of eating) can result from a number of causes; however, most often the cause is unknown. For example, sweating around the lips and mouth can occur when ingesting foods and beverages that are spicy or hot in temperature.

Pathologic causes include diabetic neuropathy, facial herpes zoster, cervical sympathetic ganglion invasion, central nervous system injury or disease, or parotid gland injury.

Frey syndrome is a neurologic condition due to injury to or around the parotid glands resulting from surgery, infection, or trauma. Frey syndrome disrupts the auriculotemporal nerve, with subsequent inappropriate regeneration of parotid parasympathetic fibers into sympathetic fibers innervating local sweat glands in skin where the injury took place (1). As a result, the misplaced parasympathetic fibers (which normally cause salivation as a gustatory response) now instead trigger sympathetic fibers that cause (inappropriate) redness and sweating of the preauricular cheek.

Other causes of focal sweating include pretibial myxedema (shins), hypertrophic osteoarthropathy (palms), blue rubber bleb nevus syndrome, and glomus tumor (over lesions).

Compensatory sweating is intense sweating after sympathectomy.