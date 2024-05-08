Нейроендокринні пухлини шлунково-кишкового тракту та карциноїдний синдром

Endocrinologically active neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) of the diffuse peripheral endocrine or paracrine system produce various amines and polypeptides with corresponding symptoms and signs, including carcinoid syndrome. Carcinoid syndrome is usually due to endocrinologically active NETs that develop from neuroendocrine cells (mostly in the ileum—see Small Bowel Tumors) and produce serotonin. It can, however, occur as a result of neuroendocrine tumors elsewhere in the gastrointestinal tract (particularly the appendix and rectum), pancreas, bronchi, or, rarely, the gonads. Rarely, certain highly malignant tumors (eg, oat cell carcinoma of the lung, pancreatic islet cell carcinoma, medullary thyroid carcinoma) are responsible.

An intestinal serotonin-producing NET does not usually cause carcinoid syndrome unless hepatic metastases have occurred because metabolic products released by the tumor are rapidly destroyed by blood and liver enzymes in the portal circulation (eg, serotonin by hepatic monoamine oxidase). Hepatic metastases, however, release metabolic products via the hepatic veins directly into the systemic circulation. Metabolic products released by primary pulmonary and ovarian carcinoids bypass the portal route and may similarly induce symptoms. Rare intestinal NETs with only intra-abdominal spread can drain directly into the systemic circulation or the lymphatics and cause symptoms.