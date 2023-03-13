skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Shinjita Das, MD MPH

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Dermatology, Teledermatology

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas, TX
  • Residency: Dermatology, Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program, Boston, MA

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Dermatology

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

