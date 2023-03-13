Shinjita Das, MD MPH
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Dermatology, Teledermatology
Членство в професійних спілках
- Dermatologist
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Assistant Professor
- Harvard Medical School
Освіта
- Medical School: University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas, TX
- Residency: Dermatology, Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program, Boston, MA
Сертифікати
- American Board of Dermatology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals