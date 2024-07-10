Хірургічне відновлення прохідності дихальних шляхів

Scalpel cricothyrotomy/FONA (front of neck airway) is typically used for emergency surgical access because it is faster and simpler than tracheostomy (see also How To Do Percutaneous Cricothyrotomy). Cricothyrotomy should be performed if a patient cannot be orotracheally or nasotracheally intubated and cannot be ventilated by alternate methods.

Невідкладна крикотиреотомія

Unlike positioning for laryngoscopy or ventilation, the correct position for cricothyrotomy involves extending the neck and arching the shoulders backward. After sterile preparation, the clinician grasps the larynx with the nondominant hand while a blade held in the dominant hand is used to vertically incise the skin, subcutaneous tissue, and horizontally incise the cricothyroid membrane using 1 attempt cut that fit the diameter of a small endotracheal tube (6.0 mm internal diameter [ID]) or small tracheotomy tube (cuffed 4.0 Shiley preferred) used to keep the airway open over a bougie guide aimed downward into the trachea.

Як виконувати крикотиреотомію ... Відео

Complications include hemorrhage, subcutaneous emphysema, pneumomediastinum, and pneumothorax.

Various commercial products allow rapid surgical access to the cricothyroid space and provide a tube that allows adequate oxygenation and ventilation.

Needle cricothyrotomy with large-bore IV catheters cannot provide adequate ventilation unless a 50-psi driving source (jet insufflator or jet ventilator) is readily available.