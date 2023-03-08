Як виконувати гнучку ларингоскопію

Laryngoscopy may be indicated for the evaluation of patients with the following:

Chronic cough

Chronic throat pain

Dysphagia

Dysphonia

Foreign body in the throat

Hoarseness or change in voice

Odynophagia

Sensation of a lump in the throat

Symptoms of aspiration

Sometimes hemoptysis

In particular, patients at high risk of head and neck cancer (eg, heavy smokers or alcohol users) may benefit from laryngoscopy, especially if they have had hoarseness, sore throat, or ear pain for > 2 weeks.

Laryngoscopy can also be useful to evaluate the airway prior to orotracheal intubation.

Urgent laryngoscopy may be indicated in patients with angioedema, stridor, epistaxis, and/or craniofacial trauma.

Flexible laryngoscopy can be tried for patients who do not tolerate direct laryngoscopy.