Спазм дистального відділу стравоходу

Coronary ischemia ruled out

Barium swallow

Esophageal manometry

Alternative diagnoses include coronary ischemia, which always needs to be excluded by appropriate testing (eg, ECG, cardiac biomarkers, stress testing—see diagnosis of acute coronary syndromes). Definitive confirmation of an esophageal origin for symptoms is difficult.

Barium swallow may show poor progression of a bolus and disordered, simultaneous contractions or tertiary contractions. Severe spasms may mimic the radiographic appearance of diverticula but vary in size and position. Typically, barium swallow is done before manometry because it can be used to find other causes of symptoms and is less invasive.

Esophageal manometry provides the most specific description of the spasms. At least 20% of test swallows must have a short distal latency (< 4.5 seconds) to meet manometric criteria for distal esophageal spasm. However, spasms may not occur during testing (1).

Esophageal scintigraphy and provocative tests with medications (eg, edrophonium chloride 10 mg IV) have not proved helpful.