For nonpregnant people, doxycycline

For pregnant women, azithromycin

Doxycycline 100 mg orally 2 times a day for 7 days is the recommended treatment for urogenital chlamydia in adolescents and adults who are not pregnant (1). A review of randomized trials that compared doxycycline and azithromycin for treating urogenital chlamydial infection found that microbiologic treatment failure among men was higher for azithromycin than for doxycycline (2). The recommendation also is based on studies that showed a 7-day course of doxycycline was superior to a single dose of azithromycin for treatment of rectal infection in men who have sex with men (3). The recommendations for use of doxycycline were expanded to include women because rectal infection is not routinely screened for in this population.

A single dose of azithromycin 1 g orally is an alternative treatment option. Azithromycin may be useful in populations that may have problems with compliance and may not be able to tolerate a 7-day course of multidose doxycycline.

Pregnant women can be given only a single dose of azithromycin 1 g orally.

Current sex partners should be treated. Patients should abstain from sexual intercourse until they and their partners have been treated for ≥ 1 week.

When gonorrhea is present and chlamydial infection has not been excluded (uncommon, because all currently available NAATs for gonococcal infection are duplexed with a test for C. trachomatis), concurrent treatment for gonorrhea is recommended.

Screening and treatment of pregnant women is the most effective way to prevent neonatal chlamydial infection, including conjunctivitis and pneumonia. Neonatal ocular prophylaxis with erythromycin or other preparations does not prevent neonatal chlamydial conjunctivitis.

Azithromycin and doxycycline are first-line antibiotics for treatment of C. pneumoniae and psittacosis.

Specific infections are discussed elsewhere in THE MANUAL: Lymphogranuloma venereum and urethritis, pelvic inflammatory disease, epididymitis, reactive arthritis, neonatal conjunctivitis and neonatal pneumonia, trachoma, and inclusion conjunctivitis.