Penicillins are a subclass of antibiotics called beta-lactam antibiotics (antibiotics that have a chemical structure called a beta-lactam ring). Carbapenems, cephalosporins, and monobactams are also beta-lactam antibiotics.

Penicillins are used to treat infections caused by gram-positive bacteria (such as streptococcal infections) and some gram-negative bacteria (such as meningococcal infections).

Penicillins include the following:





Carbenicillin











Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Like the other beta-lactam antibiotics, penicillins work by preventing bacteria from forming this cell wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.

Some bacteria produce enzymes that can inactivate beta-lactam antibiotics. For infections caused by these bacteria, penicillins are given with a medication that can inhibit these enzymes, such as clavulanate or sulbactam. Common combinations include the following:

Ampicillin/sulbactam

Amoxicillin/clavulanate

Piperacillin/tazobactam

Some penicillins can be given by mouth (for example, amoxicillin and penicillin V) or by injection (for example, piperacillin/tazobactam). Others (such as ampicillin) can be given either way.

Food does not interfere with the absorption of amoxicillin, but penicillin G should be taken 1 hour before or 2 hours after a meal. Amoxicillin tends to be used more often than ampicillin (when taken by mouth) because amoxicillin is absorbed into the bloodstream better, has fewer gastrointestinal side effects, and can be given less frequently.

