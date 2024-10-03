Brian J. Werth, PharmD
Specialities and Expertise
- Infectious Disease Pharmacotherapy, Translational Research, Antimicrobials
Education
- Residency: Acute Care Practice Pharmacy, The Queen’s Medical Center, Honolulu, HI
- Fellowship: Infectious Diseases Pharmacotherapy, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI
- Pharmacy School: University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy, Albuquerque, NM
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- 2021 Excellence in Research Award, University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy
- Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (FIDSA)
- 2018 Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists Young Investigator Award
Manual Chapters and Commentaries