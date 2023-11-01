Safety of Medications During Pregnancy

During pregnancy, women may need to take medications to treat new or existing health conditions. Also, certain vitamins are recommended during pregnancy. Before taking any medication (including over-the-counter medications) or dietary supplement (including medicinal herbs), a pregnant woman should consult a doctor. Women currently taking medications and planning to become pregnant should consult a doctor before pregnancy, if possible, to see if those medications need to be stopped or changed. (See also the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Medicine and Pregnancy.)

Medications or other substances taken by a pregnant woman may reach the fetus by crossing the placenta, the same route taken by oxygen and nutrients, which are needed for the fetus's growth and development. However, those that do not cross the placenta may still harm the fetus by affecting the uterus or the placenta.

Medications or other substances that a pregnant woman takes during pregnancy can affect the fetus in several ways:

No impact on the fetus and its development

Act directly on the fetus, causing damage, abnormal development (leading to birth defects), or death

Alter the function of the placenta, usually by causing blood vessels to narrow (constrict) and thus reducing the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the fetus from the mother (sometimes resulting in the baby being underweight and underdeveloped)

Cause the muscles of the uterus to contract forcefully, indirectly injuring the fetus by reducing its blood supply or triggering preterm labor and delivery

Affect the fetus indirectly (for example, medications that lower the mother's blood pressure may reduce blood flow to the placenta and thus reduce the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the fetus)

How Medications Cross the Placenta

How a medication affects a fetus depends on the

Stage of fetal development

Strength and dose of the medication

Permeability of the placenta (how easily substances pass through it)

Genetic factors in the pregnant woman, which affects how much of the medication is active and available

Pregnant woman's health (for example, nausea and vomiting may decrease absorption of a medication taken by mouth)

Table Timing and the Effects of Medications During Pregnancy Table

Government agencies that oversee drug safety may classify medications based on current knowledge about safety during pregnancy. In the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides information about drug safety in pregnancy (see FDA: Medicine and Pregnancy). Knowledge about drug safety in pregnancy is based on research in humans and animals and on side effects that are reported by people who have taken the medication. In general, doctors advise pregnant women about taking a medication based on available research, importance of the medication to the health of the pregnant woman, and whether there are other treatments that have less risk to the pregnant woman or fetus. Medications are given in pregnancy if the benefits outweigh the risks.

Table Some Medications and Risk of Problems During Pregnancy* Table

Medications Used to Treat Heart and Blood Vessel Disorders During Pregnancy Medications to lower high blood pressure (antihypertensives) may be needed by pregnant women who have had high blood pressure before pregnancy or who develop it during pregnancy. Either type of high blood pressure increases the risk of problems for a woman (such as preeclampsia) and for the fetus (see High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy). However, antihypertensives can reduce blood flow to the placenta if they lower blood pressure too rapidly in pregnant women. Pregnant women who have to take these medications are closely monitored. Several types of antihypertensives, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and thiazide diuretics, are usually not given to pregnant women. These medications can cause serious problems in the fetus, such as kidney damage, inadequate growth before birth (growth restriction heart failure and some abnormal heart rhythms, readily crosses the placenta. But at the usual doses, digoxin typically has little effect on the baby before or after birth.

Antidepressants During Pregnancy Clinical depression is common during pregnancy and, therefore, antidepressants Paroxetine appears to increase the risk of heart birth defects. So if a pregnant woman takes paroxetine, echocardiography should be done to evaluate the fetus's heart. However, other SSRIs do not increase this risk. If a pregnant woman takes antidepressants, the newborn may have withdrawal symptoms (such as irritability and shaking) after delivery. To prevent these symptoms, doctors may gradually reduce the dose of the antidepressant during the third trimester and stop the medication before the baby is born. However, if a woman has significant signs of depression or if symptoms worsen as the dose is reduced, antidepressants should be continued. Depression during pregnancy can lead to postpartum depression, which involves a serious change in mood and requires treatment.

Antiviral Medications During Pregnancy cleft lip and palate may be increased.