Anaphylactic Reactions

Anaphylactic and anaphylactoid reactions typically begin within 15 minutes of exposure to the allergen. Rarely, reactions begin after 1 hour. Symptoms range from mild to severe, but each person usually has the same symptoms each time.

The heart beats quickly. People may feel uneasy and become agitated. Blood pressure may fall, causing fainting, and may become dangerously low (shock). Other symptoms include dizziness, itchy and flushed skin, coughing, a runny nose, sneezing, hives, and swelling of tissue under the skin (angioedema). Breathing may become difficult and wheezing may occur because the throat and/or airways narrow or become swollen. People may have nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.

An anaphylactic reaction may progress so rapidly that people collapse, stop breathing, have seizures, and lose consciousness within 1 to 2 minutes. A severe reaction may be fatal unless emergency treatment is given immediately.

Symptoms may recur 4 to 8 hours after exposure to the allergen or later. Such symptoms are usually milder than they were at first, but they can be more severe or fatal. Doctors observe people for several hours after the first reaction.