Daptomycin

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
gram-positive bacteria, including those that are resistant to many other antibiotics.

Daptomycin works by interfering with the bacteria's cell membrane, which results in rapid death of the bacteria.

Table

Daptomycin

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Comments

Complicated skin infections, bloodstream infections, and certain heart valve infections (endocarditis) due to susceptible bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci

Increased number of white blood cells in the lungs (eosinophilic pneumonia)

Gastrointestinal upset

Muscle pain and weakness

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Daptomycin During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Whether daptomycin is safe to use during breastfeeding is unknown. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

