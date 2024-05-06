gram-positive bacteria, including those that are resistant to many other antibiotics.
Daptomycin works by interfering with the bacteria's cell membrane, which results in rapid death of the bacteria.
Daptomycin
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Comments
Complicated skin infections, bloodstream infections, and certain heart valve infections (endocarditis) due to susceptible bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci
Increased number of white blood cells in the lungs (eosinophilic pneumonia)
Gastrointestinal upset
Muscle pain and weakness
Use of Daptomycin During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Whether daptomycin is safe to use during breastfeeding is unknown. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)