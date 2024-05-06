skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Tigecycline

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

tetracyclines.

Tigecycline works by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.

This antibiotic is effective against many resistant bacteria, including those with resistance to tetracyclines. However, the risk of dying is higher with tigecycline than with other antibiotics. Thus, tigecycline is used only if no alternatives are available.

Tigecycline is given intravenously.

Table

Tigecycline

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Complicated abdominal infections and complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus (including those resistant to methicillin [such as MRSA]), and bacteria that require little or no oxygen to live (anaerobes)

Pneumonia

Gastrointestinal upset

Sensitivity to sunlight

Permanent staining of teeth in the fetus if used late in pregnancy or if taken by children under 8 years of age

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Tigecycline During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

When taken during pregnancy, tigecycline may have harmful effects on tooth and bone development in the fetus and is not recommended. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.