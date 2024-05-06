Glycopeptides and lipoglycopeptides are antibiotics used to treat complicated and/or serious infections caused by gram-positive bacteria.
Glycopeptides and lipoglycopeptides include the following:
Teicoplanin
Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Glycopeptides and lipoglycopeptides work by preventing gram-positive bacteria from forming this cell wall, resulting in the death of the bacteria.
Glycopeptides and Lipoglycopeptides
Medication
Common Uses*
Some Potential Side Effects
Complicated skin infections due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Gastrointestinal upset
Metallic taste
Foamy urine
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, including MRSA
Gastrointestinal upset
Metallic taste
Foamy urine
Headache
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Teicoplanin‡
Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA
Kidney damage
Hearing loss and deafness
A decrease in the platelet and white blood cell counts
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA
Gastrointestinal upset
Metallic taste
Foamy urine
Kidney damage
Dizziness
A decrease in the platelet count
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA
Clostridioides difficile-induced colitis (given by mouth)
Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†
Kidney damage
Hearing loss
A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts
* These medications are given by injection into a vein except where noted.
† These side effects are usually relieved by slowing the infusion.
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use of Glycopeptides and Lipoglycopeptides During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
C. difficile–induced diarrhea in pregnant women. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)
Use of glycopeptides and lipoglycopeptides during breastfeeding is discouraged. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)