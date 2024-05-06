Sulfonamides are a class of antibiotics that are effective against many gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. Some sulfonamides are applied directly to the skin (topically) to treat burns and skin, vaginal, and eye infections.

Sulfonamides include the following:







Sulfadoxine

Sulfamethizole







Sulfisoxazole

Sulfamethoxazole (SMX) is commonly used in combination with (TMP). The combination is called TMP/SMX.



