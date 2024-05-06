sulfonamide antibiotic).

Trimethoprim and the combination of trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX) are effective against many gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria, including susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and some protozoa (Cyclospora and Cystoisospora) and fungi (Pneumocystis

Table

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)