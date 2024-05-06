skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Metronidazole and Tinidazole

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

amebiasis, the intestinal infection giardiasis, the vaginal infection Trichomonas vaginitis, and the bacterial infection bacterial vaginosis.

Metronidazole works by disrupting the production of genetic material by bacteria. As a result, the bacteria die. Tinidazole works in a similar way.

Metronidazole and tinidazole can interfere with alcohol metabolism and can cause unpleasant side effects similar to those of a hangover including nausea, vomiting, flushing, and headache. Alcohol should be avoided while taking metronidazole or tinidazole and for 3 days after the last dose.

Table

Metronidazole and Tinidazole

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Trichomonas vaginalisEntamoeba histolytica, and Giardia lamblia, and for bacterial vaginosis

rosacea, meningitis

Nausea, vomiting*

Headache*

Flushing*, rash

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)

* These side effects occur especially if the medications are taken with alcohol.

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Metronidazole or Tinidazole During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

tinidazole during pregnancy.

Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.