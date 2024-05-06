amebiasis, the intestinal infection giardiasis, the vaginal infection Trichomonas vaginitis, and the bacterial infection bacterial vaginosis.
Metronidazole works by disrupting the production of genetic material by bacteria. As a result, the bacteria die. Tinidazole works in a similar way.
Metronidazole and tinidazole can interfere with alcohol metabolism and can cause unpleasant side effects similar to those of a hangover including nausea, vomiting, flushing, and headache. Alcohol should be avoided while taking metronidazole or tinidazole and for 3 days after the last dose.
Metronidazole and Tinidazole
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Trichomonas vaginalis, Entamoeba histolytica, and Giardia lamblia, and for bacterial vaginosis
Nausea, vomiting*
Headache*
Flushing*, rash
Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)
* These side effects occur especially if the medications are taken with alcohol.
Use of Metronidazole or Tinidazole During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
tinidazole during pregnancy.