bladder infections.

How nitrofurantoin works is not fully understood, but it disrupts several bacterial processes.

Nitrofurantoin is taken by mouth.

Doctors do not give nitrofurantoin to people whose kidneys are not functioning well. It should not be given to people who have a red blood cell disorder called glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia) because nitrofurantoin may cause anemia (a low number of red blood cells).

