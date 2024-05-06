skip to main content
Nitrofurantoin

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
bladder infections.

How nitrofurantoin works is not fully understood, but it disrupts several bacterial processes.

Nitrofurantoin is taken by mouth.

Table

Nitrofurantoin

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Bladder infections

Nausea and vomiting

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)

Allergic reaction

Doctors do not give nitrofurantoin to people whose kidneys are not functioning well. It should not be given to people who have a red blood cell disorder called glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia) because nitrofurantoin may cause anemia (a low number of red blood cells).

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Nitrofurantoin During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

hemolytic anemia. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Nitrofurantoin should not be taken during the first month of breastfeeding. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.