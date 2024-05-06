How nitrofurantoin works is not fully understood, but it disrupts several bacterial processes.
Nitrofurantoin is taken by mouth.
Nitrofurantoin
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Nausea and vomiting
Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)
Doctors do not give nitrofurantoin to people whose kidneys are not functioning well. It should not be given to people who have a red blood cell disorder called glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia) because nitrofurantoin may cause anemia (a low number of red blood cells).
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use of Nitrofurantoin During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
hemolytic anemia. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)
Nitrofurantoin should not be taken during the first month of breastfeeding. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)