Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding

Medications That Are Relatively Safe During Breastfeeding

Medications that are applied to the skin, eyes, or nose or that are inhaled are usually safe.

Most antihypertensive medications do not cause significant problems in breastfed babies. Women may take beta-blockers during breastfeeding, but the baby should be checked regularly for possible side effects, such as a slow heart rate and low blood pressure.

Even though some medications are reportedly safe for breastfed babies, women who are breastfeeding should consult a health care professional before taking any medication, even an over-the-counter medication, or a medicinal herb. All medication labels should be checked to see whether they contain warnings against use during breastfeeding.