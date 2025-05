Xét nghiệm Gan và Túi mật trong phòng thí nghiệm

American College of Gastroenterology [ACG] Clinical Guideline: Evaluation of Abnormal Liver Chemistries: Evaluation of liver chemistry tests. This document presents the official recommendations of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) on the Evaluation of Liver Chemistry Tests. It was approved by the Clinical Practice Committee on March 3, 2002 and by the AGA Governing Board on May 19, 2002.