Гостра інтерстиціальна пневмонія

High resolution CT (HRCT)

Sometimes lung biopsy

Diagnosis of acute interstitial pneumonia is suspected in patients with symptoms, signs, and chest x-ray findings of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS—eg, diffuse bilateral airspace opacification). Acute exacerbation of underlying lung disease (in particular acute exacerbation of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) must be considered and may explain some cases previously characterized as AIP.

High-resolution CT (HRCT) supports the diagnosis of AIP, but definitive diagnosis usually requires biopsy. HRCT shows bilateral patchy symmetric areas of ground-glass attenuation and sometimes bilateral areas of airspace consolidation in a predominantly subpleural distribution. Mild honeycombing, usually affecting < 10% of the lung, may be present.

Routine laboratory tests are nonspecific and generally not helpful.

Surgical lung biopsy showing diffuse alveolar damage in the absence of known causes of ARDS and diffuse alveolar damage supports a diagnosis of AIP in the right clinical setting. Acute exacerbation of underlying lung disease (in particular acute exacerbation of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) must be considered and may explain some cases previously characterized as AIP. Biopsy is often required to distinguish AIP from diffuse alveolar hemorrhage, acute eosinophilic pneumonia, and cryptogenic organizing pneumonia. However, the risks and benefits of surgical lung biopsy must be carefully considered.