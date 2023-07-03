Ідіопатичний легеневий фіброз

High-resolution CT (HRCT)

Sometimes surgical lung biopsy

Diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is suspected in patients with subacute dyspnea, nonproductive cough, and Velcro crackles on chest examination. However, IPF is commonly overlooked initially because of clinical similarities to other more common diseases, such as bronchitis, asthma, and heart failure.

Diagnosis requires HRCT and in some cases lung biopsy.

Chest x-ray typically shows diffuse reticular opacities in the lower and peripheral lung zones. Small cystic lesions (honeycombing) and dilated airways due to traction bronchiectasis are additional findings.

HRCT shows diffuse, patchy, subpleural, reticular opacities with irregularly thickened interlobular septa and intralobular lines; subpleural honeycombing; and traction bronchiectasis. This is referred to as the usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) pattern. Ground-glass opacities affecting > 30% of the lung suggest an alternative diagnosis.

Image courtesy of Harold R. Collard, MD.

Laboratory testing plays little role in diagnosis, except to exclude potential systemic rheumatic disorders.