Порушення слуху у дітей

The most common causes of hearing loss in neonates are

Congenital CMV infection is the most common intrauterine infection in the US. CMV infection may account for as much as 21% of all sensorineural hearing loss at birth. In addition, because CMV infection also may cause late-onset hearing loss, CMV may account for as much as 25% of sensorineural hearing loss present at 4 years of age (2).

Risk factors for hearing loss in neonates include the following: