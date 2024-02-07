Закладення зовнішнього вуха

Cerumen may be pushed farther into the ear canal and accumulate during a patient's attempts to clean the ear canal with cotton swabs, resulting in obstruction or impaction. Cerumen solvents (hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, glycerin, triethanolamine, liquid docusate sodium, or mineral oil) may be used to soften very hard wax before direct removal. However, the prolonged use of these agents may lead to canal skin irritation or allergic reactions.

In general, cerumen impaction that is severe enough to prevent visualization of the eardrum should be managed by an otolaryngologist, when practical.

Cerumen can be removed by rolling it out of the ear canal with a blunt curette or loop or a small, blunt right angle hook, or by removing it with a suction tip (eg, Baron, size 5 French). Adequate lighting is essential. These methods, particularly when done by an experienced practitioner, can be quicker and safer than irrigation. Irrigation is often done in the emergency department or primary care setting and should be done carefully to avoid complications. Irrigation may also be combined with cerumenolytic agents, such as liquid docusate sodium. Irrigation is contraindicated in patients with a known tympanic membrane perforation or with a suspected infection. Water entering the middle ear through a tympanic membrane perforation may exacerbate chronic otitis media and cause an acute otitis media. Irrigation is also not done if patients have diabetes mellitus, immunocompromise, or certain ear canal abnormalities or have had radiation therapy to the head and neck or if patients are taking anticoagulants.

(See also American Academy of Head and Neck Surgery Practice Guidelines on management of cerumen.)