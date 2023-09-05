skip to main content
Початкова оцінка доношеного новонародженого

ЗаDeborah M. Consolini, MD, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

    Hand washing is critical for all personnel who provide newborn care to prevent transmission of infection.

    Immediately at delivery, the neonate’s respiratory effort, heart rate, color, tone, and reflex irritability should be assessed; all are key components of the Apgar score assigned at 1 minute and at 5 minutes after birth (see table Apgar Score). Apgar scores between 7 and 10 indicate that the neonate is making a smooth transition to extrauterine life; scores < 7 at 5 minutes (particularly if sustained beyond 10 minutes) are linked to higher neonatal morbidity and mortality rates in population studies (1). Many normal neonates have cyanosis 1 minute after birth that clears by 5 minutes. Cyanosis (and, in particular, central cyanosis) that does not clear may indicate congenital cardiopulmonary anomalies or central nervous system (CNS) depression.

    In addition to Apgar scoring, neonates should be evaluated for gross deformities (eg, clubfoot, polydactyly) and other important abnormalities (eg, heart murmurs). The evaluation should ideally be done under a radiant warmer with the family close by. (See also Physical Examination of the Newborn.)

    Таблиця

    Бал за шкалою Апгар

    Score*

    Criteria

    Mnemonic

    0

    1

    2

    Color

    Appearance

    All blue, pale

    Pink body, blue extremities

    All pink

    Heart rate

    Pulse

    Absent

    < 100 beats/minute

    > 100 beats/minute

    Reflex response to nasal catheter/tactile stimulation

    Grimace

    None

    Grimace

    Sneeze, cough

    Muscle tone

    Activity

    Limp

    Some flexion of extremities

    Active

    Respiration

    Respiration

    Absent

    Irregular, slow

    Good, crying

    * A total score of 7–10 at 5 minutes is considered normal; 4–6, intermediate; and 0–3, low.

    Preventive interventions include administration of the following:

    • An antimicrobial agent into both eyes (eg, 0.5% erythromycin 1 cm ribbon, 1% tetracycline 1 cm ribbon, 1% silver nitrate solution 2 drops; in some countries, 2.5% povidone iodine drops) to prevent gonococcal ophthalmia

    • Phytonadione (vitamin K) 1 mg IM for infants who weigh > 1500 g OR 0.3 to 0.5 mg/kg IM for infants who weigh ≤ 1500 g within 6 hours of birth to prevent hemorrhagic disease of the newborn (see Vitamin K Deficiency) (2)

    • Hepatitis B vaccination

    In addition, routine neonatal screening tests are done.

    Subsequently, the neonate is bathed, wrapped, and brought to the family. The head should be covered with a cap to prevent heat loss. Keeping the newborn in the same room as the mother and early breastfeeding should be encouraged so the family can get to know the infant and can receive guidance from staff members during the hospital stay. Breastfeeding is more likely to be successful when the family is given frequent and adequate support. (See also Care of the Normal Newborn.)

    Клінічний калькулятор
    Довідкові матеріали

    1. 1. Simon LV, Hashmi MF, Bragg BN: APGAR Score. In: StatPearls. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; May 22, 2023.

    2. 2. Hand I, Noble L, Abrams SA: Vitamin K and the newborn infant. Pediatrics 149(3):e2021056036, 2022. doi: 10.1542/peds.2021-056036

