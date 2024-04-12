Вроджений зоб

Genetic defects in thyroid hormone production result in increased levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), which in turn can cause congenital goiter. Goiter is present in about 15% of cases of congenital hypothyroidism. There are a number of gene abnormalities that cause dyshormonogenesis (eg, DUOX2, TG, TPO, SLC5A5); they commonly have an autosomal recessive form of inheritance, and many are single-gene defects (1, 2).

Dyshormonogenesis can result from a defect in any of the steps in thyroid hormone biosynthesis, including

Failure to concentrate iodide

Defective organification of iodide due to an abnormality in the thyroid peroxidase enzyme or in the hydrogen peroxide–generating system

Defective thyroglobulin synthesis or transport

Abnormal iodotyrosine deiodinase activity

Children with Pendred syndrome have mild hypothyroidism or euthyroidism, goiter, and sensorineural hearing loss due to a genetic abnormality of a protein (pendrin) involved in iodine transport and cochlear function. Although Pendred syndrome is caused by a genetic defect, it rarely manifests in the newborn period.