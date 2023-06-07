Як видалити вушну сірку вручну і з промиванням

Absolute contraindications

Irrigation and/or use of cerumenolytic agents are contraindicated if the patient has a non-intact tympanic membrane, which should be suspected if patients have history of mastoid surgery, history of ear tubes and it is unknown whether the tympanic membrane defect has completely healed, history of ear drainage, and/or history of ear pain when water gets in the ear

Anticoagulant therapy

Immunocompromised state

Diabetes mellitus

Prior radiation therapy to the head and neck

Ear canal stenosis, or exostoses

Cerumenolytics are contraindicated if there is allergy to the agent.

Relative contraindications

An uncooperative or very young patient who cannot remain still during the procedure

Scarring or distortion of the ear canal region, such as by previous surgery or radiation

Referral to an otolaryngologist is indicated if general anesthesia or deep sedation may be needed or when removal is difficult.