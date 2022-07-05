Інфекція неонатального гепатиту B (HBV)

Pregnant women should be tested for HBsAg during an early prenatal visit. Failing that, they should be tested when admitted for delivery. Some women who are HBsAg-positive are treated with lamivudine or telbivudine during the 3rd trimester, which may prevent perinatal transmission of HBV.

Neonates whose mothers are HBsAg-positive should be given 1 dose of HBIG 0.5 mL IM within 12 hours of birth. Recombinant HBV vaccine should be given IM in a series of 3 doses, as is recommended for all infants in the US. (NOTE: Doses vary among proprietary vaccines.) The first dose is given concurrently with HBIG but at a different site. The 2nd dose is given at 1 to 2 months, and the 3rd dose is given 6 to 18 months after the first. If the infant weighs < 2 kg, the first dose of vaccine may be less effective. Subsequent vaccine doses are given at age 30 days (or when discharged from the hospital), and then 2 other doses are given at 1 to 2 months and 6 months after the 30-day dose.

Neonates whose mothers have unknown HBsAg status at the time of delivery should also receive their first dose of vaccine within 12 hours of birth. For infants < 2 kg, the first dose is given concurrently with HBIG (0.5 mL IM) at a different site. For infants ≥ 2 kg and whose mothers can be tested for HBsAg and in whom follow up is ensured, HBIG (0.5 mL IM) can be delayed up to 7 days pending a positive maternal test for HBsAg. Testing for HBsAg and anti-HBs at 9 to 15 months is recommended for all infants born to HBsAg-positive mothers.

Neonates whose mothers are known HBsAg–negative should receive their first dose of vaccine within 24 hours of birth if they are medically stable and weigh ≥ 2 kg. For infants < 2 kg, administer 1 dose at age 1 month or before hospital discharge.

Separating a neonate from its HBsAg-positive mother is not recommended, and breastfeeding does not seem to increase the risk of postpartum HBV transmission, particularly if HBIG and HBV vaccine have been given. However, if a mother has cracked nipples, abscesses, or other breast pathology, breastfeeding could potentially transmit HBV.