Перинатальний туберкульоз (ТБ)

The neonate is evaluated for congenital TB as above and is usually separated from the mother only until effective treatment of both mother and neonate is under way. If congenital TB is excluded and once the neonate is receiving INH, separation is no longer necessary unless the mother (or a household contact) has possible multidrug-resistant organisms or poorly adheres to treatment (including not wearing a mask if TB is active) and directly observed therapy is not possible. Family contacts should be investigated for undiagnosed TB before the infant goes home.

If adherence can be reasonably assured and the family is nontuberculous (ie, the mother is being treated and no other transmission risks are present), the neonate is started on a regimen of INH 10 to 15 mg/kg orally once a day and sent home at the usual time. Exclusively breastfed infants should receive pyridoxine 1 to 2 mg/kg orally once a day.

Skin testing should be done at age 3 or 4 months. If the neonate is tuberculin-negative and the initial infectious contact has adhered to treatment and has a positive response, INH is stopped. If the skin test is positive, chest x-ray and cultures for acid-fast bacilli are done as described previously and, if active disease is excluded, treatment with INH is continued for a total of 9 months. If cultures become positive for TB at any time, the neonate should be treated for active TB disease.

If adherence in a nontuberculous environment cannot be ensured, BCG vaccine may be considered for the neonate, and INH therapy should be started as soon as possible. (Although INH inhibits the multiplication of BCG organisms, the combination of BCG vaccine and INH is supported by clinical trials and anecdotal reports.) BCG vaccination does not ensure against exposure to and development of TB but offers significant protection against serious and widespread invasion (eg, tuberculous meningitis). BCG should only be given if skin and HIV test results of the neonate are negative. Neonates should be monitored for development of TB, particularly during the first year.

(CAUTION: BCG vaccine is contraindicated in immunosuppressed patients and those suspected of being infected with HIV. However, in high-risk populations, the World Health Organization [unlike the American Academy of Pediatrics] recommends that asymptomatic HIV-infected neonates receive BCG vaccine at birth or shortly thereafter.)