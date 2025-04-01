Нейротрансмісія

Передача

Impulse transmission is chemical, caused by release of specific neurotransmitters from the nerve ending (terminal). Neurotransmitters diffuse across the synaptic cleft and bind briefly to specific receptors on the adjoining neuron or effector cell. Depending on the receptor, the response may be excitatory or inhibitory.

Usually, neurons do not touch each other; instead, they communicate through the transmission of neurotransmitters across the synapses. One type of synapse, the electrical synapse, does not involve neurotransmitters; ion channels directly connect the cytoplasm of the presynaptic and postsynaptic neurons. This type of transmission is the fastest.

Neurotransmitters, synthesized in the nerve cell body, are stored in vesicles at the nerve terminal (see figure Neurotransmission). The amount in one vesicle (usually several thousand molecules) is a quantum. A membrane action potential arriving at the terminal opens axonal calcium channels; calcium inflow releases neurotransmitter molecules from many vesicles by fusing the vesicle membranes to the nerve terminal membrane. Membrane fusion generates an opening through which the molecules are expelled into the synaptic cleft via exocytosis.

Excitatory and inhibitory signals

The reaction triggered by neurotransmitter release can excite (activate) the postsynaptic neuron or inhibit (block) activity of the postsynaptic neuron. Postsynaptic neurons receive multiple neurotransmitter and electrical signals and ultimately add the inputs together. If more excitatory signals are received, the neuron fires; if the sum of the signals is inhibitory, the neuron does not fire and does not influence the activity of other neurons. This adding up of responses is called summation.

Other forms of summation include

Spatial summation: Multiple impulses received at different locations of the neuron are summed

Temporal summation: Impulses received within a short period of time are then added together

For a neuron to generate a signal and fire, it must reach a threshold potential. A threshold potential is produced by a net increase in sodium influx into the cell during the exchange of sodium and potassium ions. When enough sodium enters the cell, the threshold is reached and an action potential is fired.

Нейротрансмісія

The amount of neurotransmitters in the terminal is typically independent of nerve activity and kept relatively constant by modifying uptake of neurotransmitter precursors or the activity of enzymes involved in neurotransmitter synthesis or destruction.

The neurotransmitter-receptor interaction must be terminated quickly to end the action of the neurotransmitter or allow rapid, repeated activation of receptors. After neurotransmitters have interacted with receptors

They can be quickly pumped back into the presynaptic nerve terminals (reuptake) for recycling or destruction.

They can be broken down by enzymes near the receptors.

They can diffuse into the surrounding area and be removed.

Neurotransmitters taken up by the nerve terminals are repackaged in granules or vesicles in the axon terminal for reuse.

Malfunction of these processes can result in clinical disease. For example, loss of memory in Alzheimer disease is postulated to involve insufficiency of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in synapses, which mediates the laying down of new memories. Certain medications (eg, donepezil, galanthamine, rivastigmine) block the enzyme acetylcholinesterase (which breaks down acetylcholine) and thus increase the amount of acetylcholine in the synapse. As a result, memory function may improve.

Some types of single neurons can release 2 or more different neurotransmitters (called cotransmission)—for example, acetylcholine and glutamate. Multiple neurotransmitters may act on a single postsynaptic neuron or affect multiple postsynaptic neurons. Cotransmission allows for intricate communication among neurons.

Neurotransmitters can also facilitate more long-term changes that involve additional pathways such as changes in the activity of genes and proteins.