Розлади аутистичного спектру

Autism spectrum disorder may manifest during the first year of life, but, depending on severity of symptoms, diagnosis may not be clear until school age.

Two main features characterize autism spectrum disorder:

Persistent deficits in social communication and interaction

Restricted, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, and/or activities

Both of these features must be present at a young age (although they may not be recognized at the time) and must be severe enough to significantly impair the child's ability to function at home, school, or other situations. Manifestations must be more pronounced than expected for the child’s developmental level and adjusted for norms in different cultures.

Examples of deficits in social communication and interaction include

Deficits in social and/or emotional reciprocity (eg, failure to initiate or respond to social interactions or conversation, no sharing of emotions)

Deficits in nonverbal social communication (eg, difficulty interpreting others' body language, gestures, and expressions; diminished facial expressions and gestures and/or eye contact)

Deficits in developing and maintaining relationships (eg, making friends, adjusting behavior to different situations)

The first manifestations noticed by parents may be delayed language development, lack of pointing at things from a distance after age 15 months, and lack of interest in parents or typical play.

Examples of restricted, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, and/or activities include

Stereotyped or repetitive movements or speech (eg, repeated hand flapping or finger flicking, repeating idiosyncratic phrases or echolalia, lining up toys)

Inflexible adherence to routines and/or rituals (eg, having extreme distress with small changes in meals or clothing, having stereotyped greeting rituals)

Highly restricted, abnormally intense, fixated interests (eg, preoccupation with vacuum cleaners)

Extreme over- or under-reaction to sensory input (eg, extreme aversion to specific smells, tastes, or textures; apparent indifference to pain or temperature)

Some affected children injure themselves. Approximately 25% of affected children experience a documented loss of previously acquired skills (1).

All children with autism spectrum disorder have at least some difficulty with interaction, behavior, and communication; however, the severity of the problems varies widely.

One commonly held current theory holds that a fundamental problem in autism spectrum disorder is "mind blindness," the inability to imagine what another person might be thinking. This difficulty is thought to result in interaction abnormalities that, in turn, lead to abnormal language development. One of the earliest and most sensitive markers for autism spectrum disorder is a 15-month-old child’s inability to point communicatively at objects at a distance. It is theorized that the child cannot imagine that another person would understand what was being indicated; instead, the child indicates wants only by physically touching the desired object or using the adult’s hand as a tool. Research also suggests that differences in sensory processing underlie the social interaction and communication differences present in young children with autism spectrum disorder (2).

Comorbid conditions are common, particularly intellectual disability and learning disorders. Nonfocal neurologic findings include poorly coordinated gait and stereotyped motor movements. Seizures occur in 20 to 40% of these children (particularly those with an IQ < 50).