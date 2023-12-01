Гіпнотерапія

Hypnotherapy is used to treat pain syndromes, menopausal symptoms, sleep disorders, phobias, and conversion disorders and has been used with some success to manage smoking cessation and weight loss. It can reduce pain and anxiety during medical procedures in adults and children. It may be useful in irritable bowel syndrome, headaches, asthma, and some skin disorders (eg, warts, psoriasis). It may help lower blood pressure.

Hypnotherapy helps control nausea and vomiting (particularly anticipatory) related to chemotherapy and is useful in palliative cancer care. Some evidence suggests that patients with cancer or chronic pain who are open to hypnotherapy and its effects are more likely to see improvement in anxiety and quality of life (1).