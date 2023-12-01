Гіпнотерапія

Hypnotherapy, a type of mind-body medicine, is derived from western psychotherapeutic practice. Patients are put into an advanced state of relaxation and focused concentration to help them improve their health. They become absorbed and are relatively distracted from but not unconscious of their surroundings and the experiences they are undergoing. Some patients learn to hypnotize themselves.
(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)
Використання для гіпнотерапії
Hypnotherapy is used to treat pain syndromes, menopausal symptoms, sleep disorders, phobias, and conversion disorders and has been used with some success to manage smoking cessation and weight loss. It can reduce pain and anxiety during medical procedures in adults and children. It may be useful in irritable bowel syndrome, headaches, asthma, and some skin disorders (eg, warts, psoriasis). It may help lower blood pressure.
Hypnotherapy helps control nausea and vomiting (particularly anticipatory) related to chemotherapy and is useful in palliative cancer care. Some evidence suggests that patients with cancer or chronic pain who are open to hypnotherapy and its effects are more likely to see improvement in anxiety and quality of life (1).
Довідковий матеріал
