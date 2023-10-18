Деякі причини ущільнень на шиї
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Lymphadenopathy due to infectious disorders
High-risk groups
Generalized, painless adenopathy
Serologic testing for HIV
Multiple, nontender or moderately tender cervical nodes in an adolescent
Usually pharyngitis and marked malaise
Serologic testing for Epstein-Barr virus
Oropharyngeal infection, viral or bacterial (most commonly pharyngitis or URI, sometimes a dental infection)
Frequently URI symptoms, sore throat, or toothache
Acute, rubbery adenopathy, often tender
Multiple enlarged nodes sometimes present in patients with viral URI
Usually clinical examination alone
Sometimes throat culture
Acute, isolated, tender adenopathy
Clinical examination alone
High-risk groups
Matted, painless adenopathy, sometimes fluctuant
PPD or interferon-gamma release test
Culture
Cancer†
Local primary (eg, oropharyngeal, thyroid, salivary)
Nodes from distant primary (eg, lymphomas, prostate, breast, colon, kidney)
Nodes from local or regional primary (eg, lung, upper gastrointestinal)
For most common local primary cancers, usually in older patients, typically with significant tobacco use, alcohol consumption, or both
May or may not have visible or palpable primary nodes (eg, in oropharynx)
Cancerous masses likely to be firm or hard and fixed to underlying tissues rather than mobile
Regional or distant metastases with or without local symptoms
Typically laryngoscopy, bronchoscopy, and esophagoscopy with biopsy of all suspect areas
CT of the head, neck, and chest and possibly a thyroid scan
Congenital disorders
Branchial cleft cyst
Lateral mass, usually overlying the sternocleidomastoid muscle, often with a sinus or fistula
In children, ultrasonography
In adults, CT
Dermoid or sebaceous cyst
Rubbery and nontender (unless infected)
Thyroglossal duct cyst
Midline, nontender mass
Usually manifests in childhood or adolescence but sometimes not until later
Other disorders
Thyroid enlargement or one or more nodules
Thyroid function testing
Thyroid scan
Ultrasonography
Fever, usually thyroid tenderness and enlargement
Submandibular salivary gland enlargement (eg, due to sialadenitis or stones)
Typically a painless mass just below the mandible laterally
In patients with acute sialadenitis, a painful mass
CT and MRI
Biopsy
* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.
† If cancer is a possible cause, patients are referred to an otolaryngologist for a head and neck examination.
CT = computed tomography; PPD = purified protein derivative; URI = upper respiratory infection.