Деякі причини ущільнень на шиї

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Lymphadenopathy due to infectious disorders

HIV

High-risk groups

Generalized, painless adenopathy

Serologic testing for HIV

Mononucleosis

Multiple, nontender or moderately tender cervical nodes in an adolescent

Usually pharyngitis and marked malaise

Serologic testing for Epstein-Barr virus

Oropharyngeal infection, viral or bacterial (most commonly pharyngitis or URI, sometimes a dental infection)

Frequently URI symptoms, sore throat, or toothache

Acute, rubbery adenopathy, often tender

Multiple enlarged nodes sometimes present in patients with viral URI

Usually clinical examination alone

Sometimes throat culture

Primary bacterial lymphadenitis

Acute, isolated, tender adenopathy

Clinical examination alone

Tuberculosis

High-risk groups

Matted, painless adenopathy, sometimes fluctuant

PPD or interferon-gamma release test

Culture

Cancer†

Local primary (eg, oropharyngeal, thyroid, salivary)

Nodes from distant primary (eg, lymphomas, prostate, breast, colon, kidney)

Nodes from local or regional primary (eg, lung, upper gastrointestinal)

For most common local primary cancers, usually in older patients, typically with significant tobacco use, alcohol consumption, or both

May or may not have visible or palpable primary nodes (eg, in oropharynx)

Cancerous masses likely to be firm or hard and fixed to underlying tissues rather than mobile

Regional or distant metastases with or without local symptoms

See Neck Mass: Testing

Typically laryngoscopy, bronchoscopy, and esophagoscopy with biopsy of all suspect areas

CT of the head, neck, and chest and possibly a thyroid scan

Congenital disorders

Branchial cleft cyst

Lateral mass, usually overlying the sternocleidomastoid muscle, often with a sinus or fistula

In children, ultrasonography

In adults, CT

Dermoid or sebaceous cyst

Rubbery and nontender (unless infected)

Thyroglossal duct cyst

Midline, nontender mass

Usually manifests in childhood or adolescence but sometimes not until later

Other disorders

Diffuse or nodular goiter

Thyroid enlargement or one or more nodules

Thyroid function testing

Thyroid scan

Ultrasonography

Subacute thyroiditis

Fever, usually thyroid tenderness and enlargement

Submandibular salivary gland enlargement (eg, due to sialadenitis or stones)

Typically a painless mass just below the mandible laterally

In patients with acute sialadenitis, a painful mass

CT and MRI

Biopsy

* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.

† If cancer is a possible cause, patients are referred to an otolaryngologist for a head and neck examination.

CT = computed tomography; PPD = purified protein derivative; URI = upper respiratory infection.

