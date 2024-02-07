Підгострий тиреоїдит

History and physical examination

Free thyroxine (T4) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR)

Radioactive iodine uptake

Diagnosis is primarily clinical, based on finding an enlarged, tender thyroid in patients with the appropriate clinical history. Thyroid testing with TSH and at least a free T4 measurement is usually also done. Radioactive iodine uptake can be done to confirm the diagnosis.

Laboratory findings early in the disease include an increase in free T4 and triiodothyronine (T3), a marked decrease in TSH, a low thyroid radioactive iodine uptake (often 0), and a high ESR. After several weeks, the thyroid is depleted of T4 and T3 stores, and transient hypothyroidism develops accompanied by a decrease in free T4 and T3, a rise in TSH, and recovery of thyroid radioactive iodine uptake. Weakly positive thyroid antibodies may be present.

Measurement of free T4, T3, and TSH at 2- to 4-week intervals identifies the stages of the disease.

When the diagnosis is uncertain, fine-needle aspiration biopsy is useful.

Thyroid ultrasonography with color Doppler shows multiple irregular sonolucent areas and reduced blood flow in contrast with the increased flow of Graves disease.