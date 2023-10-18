Деякі причини лімфаденопатії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Cancers
Leukemias (typically chronic and sometimes acute lymphocytic leukemia)
Fatigue, fever, weight loss, splenomegaly
With acute leukemia, often easy bruising and/or bleeding
Complete blood count, peripheral smear, flow cytometry, bone marrow examination
Painless adenopathy (local or generalized), often rubbery, sometimes matted
Often fever, night sweats, weight loss, splenomegaly
Lymph node biopsy and flow cytometry
Metastatic cancers (often head and neck, thyroid, breast, or lung)
One or several painless local nodes
Nodes often hard, sometimes fixed to adjacent tissue
Usually evaluation to identify the primary tumor
Biopsy if primary cancer not found
Systemic and systemic rheumatic disorders
Tender cervical adenopathy in children
Fever (usually > 39° C), truncal rash, strawberry tongue, periungual, palmar and plantar desquamation
Clinical criteria
Painless adenopathy (local or generalized)
Often cough and/or dyspnea, fever, malaise, muscle weakness, weight loss, joint pains
Chest imaging (plain x-ray or CT)
If imaging results are positive, node biopsy
Generalized adenopathy
Typically arthritis or arthralgias
Sometimes malar rash, other skin lesions
Clinical criteria
Antibody testing
Other systemic rheumatic disorders (eg, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Kikuchi lymphadenopathy (necrotizing histiocytic lymphadenitis), rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren syndrome)
Vary
Varies
Infections
HIV infection (primary infection)
Generalized adenopathy
Usually fever, malaise, rash, arthralgia
Often history of HIV exposure or high-risk activity
HIV antibody testing
Sometimes HIV-RNA assay (if early primary infection is suspected)
Symmetric adenopathy, typically cervical but sometimes in axillae and/or inguinal areas
Fever, sore throat, severe fatigue
Often splenomegaly
Typically in adolescents or young adults
Heterophile antibody test
Sometimes Epstein-Barr virus serologic testing
Oropharyngeal infection (eg, pharyngitis, stomatitis, dental abscess)
Cervical adenopathy only (often tender)
Clinically apparent oropharyngeal infection
Clinical evaluation
Sexually transmitted infections (STIs—particularly herpes simplex, chlamydial infections, and syphilis)
Except for secondary syphilis, only inguinal adenopathy (fluctuant or draining nodes suggest lymphogranuloma venereum)
Often urinary symptoms, urethral or cervical discharge
Sometimes genital lesions
For secondary syphilis, often widespread mucocutaneous lesions, generalized lymphadenopathy
For herpes simplex, culture
For chlamydial infections, nucleic acid-based testing
For syphilis, serologic testing
Skin and soft-tissue infections (eg, cellulitis, abscess, cat-scratch disease), including direct lymph node infection
Usually a visible local lesion (or recent history of a lesion) distal to site of adenopathy
Sometimes only erythema, tenderness of an isolated node (often cervical) without apparent primary site of entry
Usually clinical evaluation
For cat scratch disease, serum antibody titers
Bilateral, nontender cervical or axillary adenopathy
Sometimes a flu-like syndrome, hepatosplenomegaly
Often history of exposure to cat feces
Serologic testing
Tuberculosis (extrapulmonary tuberculosis—tuberculous lymphadenitis)
Usually cervical or supraclavicular adenopathy, sometimes inflamed or draining
Often in patients with HIV infection
Tuberculin skin testing or interferon-gamma release assay
Usually node aspiration or biopsy
Upper respiratory infection
Cervical adenopathy with only little or no tenderness
Sore throat, runny nose, cough
Clinical evaluation
Other infections (eg, brucellosis, cytomegalovirus infection, histoplasmosis, paracoccidioidomycosis, plague, rat-bite fever, tularemia)
Vary
Often risk factors (eg, geographic location, exposure)
Varies
Other conditions
Medications such as allopurinol, antibiotics (eg, cephalosporins, penicillin, sulfonamides), atenolol, captopril, carbamazepine, phenytoin, pyrimethamine, and quinidine
History of using a causative medication
Except for phenytoin, a serum sickness-type reaction (eg, rash, arthritis and/or arthralgias, myalgia, fever)
Clinical evaluation
Silicone breast implants
Localized adenopathy in patients with breast implants
Exclusion of other causes of adenopathy
CT = computed tomography; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus.