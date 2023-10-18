skip to main content
Деякі причини лімфаденопатії

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Cancers

Leukemias (typically chronic and sometimes acute lymphocytic leukemia)

Fatigue, fever, weight loss, splenomegaly

With acute leukemia, often easy bruising and/or bleeding

Complete blood count, peripheral smear, flow cytometry, bone marrow examination

Lymphomas

Painless adenopathy (local or generalized), often rubbery, sometimes matted

Often fever, night sweats, weight loss, splenomegaly

Lymph node biopsy and flow cytometry

Metastatic cancers (often head and neck, thyroid, breast, or lung)

One or several painless local nodes

Nodes often hard, sometimes fixed to adjacent tissue

Usually evaluation to identify the primary tumor

Biopsy if primary cancer not found

Systemic and systemic rheumatic disorders

Kawasaki disease

Tender cervical adenopathy in children

Fever (usually > 39° C), truncal rash, strawberry tongue, periungual, palmar and plantar desquamation

Clinical criteria

Sarcoidosis

Painless adenopathy (local or generalized)

Often cough and/or dyspnea, fever, malaise, muscle weakness, weight loss, joint pains

Chest imaging (plain x-ray or CT)

If imaging results are positive, node biopsy

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

Generalized adenopathy

Typically arthritis or arthralgias

Sometimes malar rash, other skin lesions

Clinical criteria

Antibody testing

Other systemic rheumatic disorders (eg, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Kikuchi lymphadenopathy (necrotizing histiocytic lymphadenitis), rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren syndrome)

Vary

Varies

Infections

HIV infection (primary infection)

Generalized adenopathy

Usually fever, malaise, rash, arthralgia

Often history of HIV exposure or high-risk activity

HIV antibody testing

Sometimes HIV-RNA assay (if early primary infection is suspected)

Mononucleosis

Symmetric adenopathy, typically cervical but sometimes in axillae and/or inguinal areas

Fever, sore throat, severe fatigue

Often splenomegaly

Typically in adolescents or young adults

Heterophile antibody test

Sometimes Epstein-Barr virus serologic testing

Oropharyngeal infection (eg, pharyngitis, stomatitis, dental abscess)

Cervical adenopathy only (often tender)

Clinically apparent oropharyngeal infection

Clinical evaluation

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs—particularly herpes simplex, chlamydial infections, and syphilis)

Except for secondary syphilis, only inguinal adenopathy (fluctuant or draining nodes suggest lymphogranuloma venereum)

Often urinary symptoms, urethral or cervical discharge

Sometimes genital lesions

For secondary syphilis, often widespread mucocutaneous lesions, generalized lymphadenopathy

For herpes simplex, culture

For chlamydial infections, nucleic acid-based testing

For syphilis, serologic testing

Skin and soft-tissue infections (eg, cellulitis, abscess, cat-scratch disease), including direct lymph node infection

Usually a visible local lesion (or recent history of a lesion) distal to site of adenopathy

Sometimes only erythema, tenderness of an isolated node (often cervical) without apparent primary site of entry

Usually clinical evaluation

For cat scratch disease, serum antibody titers

Toxoplasmosis

Bilateral, nontender cervical or axillary adenopathy

Sometimes a flu-like syndrome, hepatosplenomegaly

Often history of exposure to cat feces

Serologic testing

Tuberculosis (extrapulmonary tuberculosis—tuberculous lymphadenitis)

Usually cervical or supraclavicular adenopathy, sometimes inflamed or draining

Often in patients with HIV infection

Tuberculin skin testing or interferon-gamma release assay

Usually node aspiration or biopsy

Upper respiratory infection

Cervical adenopathy with only little or no tenderness

Sore throat, runny nose, cough

Clinical evaluation

Other infections (eg, brucellosis, cytomegalovirus infection, histoplasmosis, paracoccidioidomycosis, plague, rat-bite fever, tularemia)

Vary

Often risk factors (eg, geographic location, exposure)

Varies

Other conditions

Medications such as allopurinol, antibiotics (eg, cephalosporins, penicillin, sulfonamides), atenolol, captopril, carbamazepine, phenytoin, pyrimethamine, and quinidine

History of using a causative medication

Except for phenytoin, a serum sickness-type reaction (eg, rash, arthritis and/or arthralgias, myalgia, fever)

Clinical evaluation

Silicone breast implants

Localized adenopathy in patients with breast implants

Exclusion of other causes of adenopathy

CT = computed tomography; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus.

