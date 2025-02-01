The illness tends to progress in 3 phases: acute, subacute, and convalescent.

The acute phase begins with fever lasting at least 5 days, usually ≥ 38.0° C (about 100.4° F) and unremitting. The fever is associated with irritability, occasional lethargy, or intermittent colicky abdominal pain. Usually within a day or two of fever onset, bilateral bulbar conjunctival injection appears without exudate.

Within 5 days, a polymorphous, erythematous, macular rash appears, primarily over the trunk, often with accentuation in the perineal region. The rash may be urticarial, morbilliform, erythema multiforme, or scarlatiniform. It is accompanied by injected pharynx; reddened, dry, fissured lips; and a red strawberry tongue.

Хвороба Кавасакі (екзантема) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Strawberry Tongue (Child) Зображення SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

During the first week, pallor of the proximal portion of the fingernails or toenails (leukonychia partialis) may occur. Erythema or a purple-red discoloration and variable edema of the palms and soles usually appear on about days 3 to 5. Although edema may be slight, it is often tense, hard, and nonpitting. The acute phase ends with the resolution of fever.

The subacute phase lasts from the end of the fever until about day 25. Periungual, palmar, plantar, and perineal desquamation begins on about day 10. The superficial layer of the skin sometimes comes off in large casts, revealing new normal skin. Arthritis, arthralgia, and thrombocytosis may be present. Arthritis or arthralgias (mainly involving large joints) occur in approximately 33% of patients.

Cardiac manifestations usually begin in the subacute phase of the syndrome about 1 to 4 weeks after onset as the rash, fever, and other early acute clinical symptoms begin to subside. However, cardiac manifestations can be seen during the acute phase.

Tender, nonsuppurative cervical lymphadenopathy (≥ 1 node ≥ 1.5 cm in diameter) is present throughout the course in approximately 50% of patients. The illness may last from 2 to 12 weeks or longer. Incomplete or atypical cases can occur, especially in younger infants, who have higher risk of developing coronary artery disease. These findings manifest in approximately 90% of patients.

Other less specific findings indicate involvement of many systems.

Other clinical features may include urethritis, aseptic meningitis, hepatitis, otitis, vomiting, diarrhea, hydrops of the gallbladder, upper respiratory symptoms, and anterior uveitis.

The convalescent phase begins when clinical signs disappear and continues until about 6 to 8 weeks after the onset of the acute phase.