Інтерпретація відхилень від норми на ЕКГ
Abnormal Component
Description
Possible Causes
P waves
Abnormal
Left or right atrial hypertrophy, atrial escape (ectopic) beats
P waves
Absent
Atrial fibrillation, sinus node arrest or exit block, hyperkalemia (severe)
P-P interval
Varying
Sinus arrhythmia
PR interval
Long
PR interval
Varying
Mobitz type I atrioventricular block, multifocal atrial tachycardia
QRS complex
Wide
Right or left bundle branch block, ventricular flutter, ventricular fibrillation, hyperkalemia
QT interval
Long
Myocardial infarction, myocarditis, stress cardiomyopathy, hypocalcemia, hypokalemia, hypomagnesemia, hypothyroidism, subarachnoid hemorrhage, intracerebral hemorrhage, stroke, congenital long QT syndrome, antiarrhythmics (eg, sotalol, amiodarone, quinidine), tricyclic antidepressants, phenothiazines, other drugs
QT interval
Short
Hypercalcemia, hypermagnesemia, Graves disease, digoxin
ST segment
Depression
Myocardial ischemia; acute posterior myocardial infarction; digoxin; ventricular hypertrophy; pulmonary embolism; left bundle branch block in leads V5–V6 and possibly in I and aVL; right bundle branch block in leads V1–V3 and possibly in II, III, and aVF; hyperventilation; hypokalemia
ST segment
Elevation
Myocardial ischemia, acute myocardial infarction, left bundle branch block in leads V1–V3 and possibly in II, III, and aVF, acute pericarditis, left ventricular hypertrophy, hyperkalemia, pulmonary embolism, digoxin, normal variation (eg, athlete's heart), hypothermia
T wave
Tall
Hyperkalemia, acute myocardial infarction, left bundle branch block, stroke, ventricular hypertrophy
T wave
Small, flattened, or inverted
Myocardial ischemia, myocarditis, age, race, hyperventilation, anxiety, drinking hot or cold beverages, left ventricular hypertrophy, certain drugs (eg, digoxin), pericarditis, pulmonary embolism, conduction disturbances (eg, right bundle branch block), electrolyte disturbances (eg, hypokalemia), stress cardiomyopathy
U wave
Prominent
Hypokalemia, hypomagnesemia, ischemia