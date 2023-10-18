skip to main content
Результати, що вказують на причину жовтяниці

Finding

Possible Causes

Risk factors

Alcohol use (heavy)

Alcohol-related liver disease, including alcoholic hepatitis and cirrhosis

Gastrointestinal cancer

Extrahepatic biliary obstruction

Hypercoagulable state

Hepatic vein thrombosis (Budd-Chiari syndrome)

Inflammatory bowel disease

Primary sclerosing cholangitis

Pregnancy

Intrahepatic cholestasis, steatohepatitis (acute fatty liver due to pregnancy)

Previous cholecystectomy

Biliary stricture

Retained or recurrent common duct stone

Recent surgery

Ischemic hepatitis

Benign postoperative intrahepatic cholestasis

Lengthy cardiac bypass surgery

Symptoms

Colicky right upper quadrant, right shoulder, or subscapular pain (current or previous)

Choledocholithiasis

Constant right upper quadrant pain

Acute alcoholic or viral hepatitis, acute cholangitis

Dark urine

Conjugated hyperbilirubinemia

Joint pain, swelling, or both

Hepatitis (autoimmune or viral)

Hemochromatosis

Primary sclerosing cholangitis

Sarcoidosis

Nausea or vomiting before jaundice

Acute hepatitis

Common bile duct obstruction by a stone (particularly if accompanied by abdominal pain or rigors)

Pruritus and clay-colored stools

Intrahepatic or extrahepatic cholestasis, possibly severe if stools are clay-colored

Viral prodrome (eg, fever, malaise, myalgias)

Acute viral hepatitis

Physical examination

Abdominal collateral vasculature, ascites, and splenomegaly

Portal hypertension (eg, due to cirrhosis)

Cachexia in a patient with a hard, lumpy liver

Metastases (common)

Diffuse lymphadenopathy in a patient with acute jaundice

Infectious mononucleosis

Diffuse lymphadenopathy in a patient with chronic jaundice

Lymphoma, leukemia

Dupuytren contractures, palmar erythema, paucity of axillary and pubic hair, and vascular spiders

Alcohol-related liver disease

Gynecomastia and testicular atrophy

Alcohol-related liver disease, anabolic steroid use

Hyperpigmentation

Hemochromatosis, primary biliary cholangitis

Kayser-Fleischer rings

Wilson disease

Needle marks

Hepatitis B or C

Resolving hematoma

Extravasation of blood into tissues

Xanthomas

Primary biliary cholangitis

