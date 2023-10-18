Результати, що вказують на причину жовтяниці
Finding
Possible Causes
Risk factors
Alcohol use (heavy)
Alcohol-related liver disease, including alcoholic hepatitis and cirrhosis
Gastrointestinal cancer
Extrahepatic biliary obstruction
Hypercoagulable state
Hepatic vein thrombosis (Budd-Chiari syndrome)
Inflammatory bowel disease
Pregnancy
Intrahepatic cholestasis, steatohepatitis (acute fatty liver due to pregnancy)
Previous cholecystectomy
Biliary stricture
Retained or recurrent common duct stone
Recent surgery
Benign postoperative intrahepatic cholestasis
Lengthy cardiac bypass surgery
Symptoms
Colicky right upper quadrant, right shoulder, or subscapular pain (current or previous)
Constant right upper quadrant pain
Acute alcoholic or viral hepatitis, acute cholangitis
Dark urine
Conjugated hyperbilirubinemia
Joint pain, swelling, or both
Hepatitis (autoimmune or viral)
Primary sclerosing cholangitis
Nausea or vomiting before jaundice
Common bile duct obstruction by a stone (particularly if accompanied by abdominal pain or rigors)
Pruritus and clay-colored stools
Intrahepatic or extrahepatic cholestasis, possibly severe if stools are clay-colored
Viral prodrome (eg, fever, malaise, myalgias)
Physical examination
Abdominal collateral vasculature, ascites, and splenomegaly
Portal hypertension (eg, due to cirrhosis)
Cachexia in a patient with a hard, lumpy liver
Metastases (common)
Diffuse lymphadenopathy in a patient with acute jaundice
Diffuse lymphadenopathy in a patient with chronic jaundice
Dupuytren contractures, palmar erythema, paucity of axillary and pubic hair, and vascular spiders
Gynecomastia and testicular atrophy
Hyperpigmentation
Needle marks
Resolving hematoma
Extravasation of blood into tissues
Xanthomas