Диференційний діагноз на основі класифікації синовіальної рідини*†
Type of Effusion
Possible Causes
Hemorrhagic
Anticoagulants
Hemangioma
Neurogenic (neuropathic) arthropathy
Pigmented villonodular synovitis
Thrombocytopenia (rarely)
Trauma with or without fracture
Tumor
Infectious
Various organisms depending on patient characteristics (see table Organisms That Commonly Cause Acute Infectious Arthritis)
Inflammatory
Acute crystal synovitis (gout and calcium pyrophosphate arthritis [pseudogout])
Partially treated or less virulent bacterial infections
Systemic lupus erythematosus (mild inflammation)
Synovial infarction (eg, caused by sickle cell disease)
Noninflammatory
Hypertrophic pulmonary osteoarthropathy (including clubbing)
Metabolic diseases causing osteoarthritis
Neurogenic (neuropathic) arthropathy
Osteochondritis dissecans
Osteonecrosis (including osteonecrosis caused by sickle cell disease)
Subsiding or early inflammation
Trauma
Also see table Classification of Synovial Effusions. This differential diagnosis is only a partial listing.
† Some disorders span classifications (eg, neuropathic arthropathy can be hemorrhagic or noninflammatory; systemic sclerosis can be inflammatory or noninflammatory).