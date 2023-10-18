skip to main content
Диференційний діагноз на основі класифікації синовіальної рідини*†

Type of Effusion

Possible Causes

Hemorrhagic

Anticoagulants

Hemangioma

Coagulopathy

Neurogenic (neuropathic) arthropathy

Pigmented villonodular synovitis

Scurvy

Thrombocytopenia (rarely)

Trauma with or without fracture

Tumor

Infectious

Various organisms depending on patient characteristics (see table Organisms That Commonly Cause Acute Infectious Arthritis)

Inflammatory

Acute crystal synovitis (gout and calcium pyrophosphate arthritis [pseudogout])

Ankylosing spondylitis

Crohn disease

Lyme disease

Partially treated or less virulent bacterial infections

Psoriatic arthritis

Reactive arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatic fever

Systemic lupus erythematosus (mild inflammation)

Synovial infarction (eg, caused by sickle cell disease)

Ulcerative colitis

Noninflammatory

Amyloidosis

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Hypertrophic pulmonary osteoarthropathy (including clubbing)

Metabolic diseases causing osteoarthritis

Neurogenic (neuropathic) arthropathy

Osteoarthritis

Osteochondritis dissecans

Osteochondromatosis

Osteonecrosis (including osteonecrosis caused by sickle cell disease)

Systemic sclerosis

Rheumatic fever

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Subsiding or early inflammation

Trauma

Also see table Classification of Synovial Effusions. This differential diagnosis is only a partial listing.

† Some disorders span classifications (eg, neuropathic arthropathy can be hemorrhagic or noninflammatory; systemic sclerosis can be inflammatory or noninflammatory).

