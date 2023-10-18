Причини респіраторного дистрессу у новонароджених і немовлят
Category
Causes
Cardiac*
Right-to-left shunting or mixing lesions with normal or increased pulmonary flow: Transposition of the great vessels, tetralogy of Fallot with minimal pulmonary outflow tract obstruction, total anomalous venous return, truncus arteriosus, hypoplastic left heart syndrome
Right-to-left shunting with decreased pulmonary flow:† Pulmonary atresia, tetralogy of Fallot with significant pulmonary outflow tract obstruction, critical pulmonic stenosis, tricuspid atresia, single ventricle with pulmonic stenosis, Ebstein anomaly, persistent pulmonary hypertension
Respiratory
Upper tract: Choanal atresia or stenosis, tracheobroncholaryngeal stenosis, compressive obstruction (eg, vascular ring), tracheoesophageal anomalies (eg, cleft, fistula)
Lower tract: Respiratory distress syndrome, transient tachypnea of the newborn, meconium aspiration, pneumonia, pneumothorax, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, pulmonary hypoplasia, cystic malformation of the lung, congenital deficiency of surfactant proteins B or C
Neurologic‡
Intracranial hemorrhage or hypertension, oversedation (infant or maternal), diaphragmatic paralysis, neuromuscular disease, seizure disorder
Hematologic
Methemoglobinemia (methemoglobin levels > 40%), polycythemia, severe anemia
Miscellaneous
Hypoglycemia, metabolic disorders (eg, acid-base disorders, hyperammonemia), hypovolemic shock, sepsis
* Any cardiac lesion that manifests with poor systemic cardiac output and acidosis is also more likely to have respiratory distress as part of the initial presentation.
† Right-to-left shunting with decreased pulmonary flow is less likely than right-to-left shunting or mixing lesions with normal or increased pulmonary flow to manifest with significant respiratory distress.
‡ Neurologic issues may manifest with apnea rather than overt respiratory distress.