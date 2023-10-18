skip to main content
Причини гострого перикардиту

Cause

Examples

Systemic rheumatic diseases

Rheumatoid arthritis

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic sclerosis

Bacterial infections

Gram-negative bacilli

Haemophilus influenzae (in children)

Lyme disease

Rheumatic fever

Staphylococci

Streptococci

Tuberculosis*

Cancer

Breast cancer

Kaposi sarcoma (in people with HIV infection)

Leukemia

Lung cancer

Medications

Anticoagulants

Hydralazine

Immune checkpoint inhibitors

Isoniazid

Methysergide

Penicillin

Phenytoin

Procainamide

Fungal infections

Blastomycosis

Candidiasis

Coccidioidomycosis

Histoplasmosis

Idiopathic

Inflammatory disorders

Amyloidosis

Inflammatory bowel disease

Sarcoidosis

Myocardial infarction

Parasitic infections

Amebiasis

Echinococcosis

Toxoplasmosis

Post-myocardial infarction (Dressler) syndrome

Postpericardiotomy syndrome

Radiation therapy

Trauma

Uremia

Viral infections

Coxsackie B virus

Echovirus

HIV

Influenza virus

SARS-CoV-2

* Tuberculous pericarditis accounts for a small percentage of cases of acute or subacute pericarditis in the United States but the majority of cases in some areas of India and Africa.

† If patients with HIV infection develop lymphoma, Kaposi sarcoma, or certain infections (eg, Mycobacterium avium, M. tuberculosis, or Nocardia infections; other fungal or viral infections), pericarditis may follow.

