Причини гострого перикардиту
Cause
Examples
Systemic rheumatic diseases
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
Bacterial infections
Haemophilus influenzae (in children)
Rheumatic fever
Cancer
Kaposi sarcoma (in people with HIV infection)
Medications
Anticoagulants
Hydralazine
Immune checkpoint inhibitors
Isoniazid
Methysergide
Penicillin
Phenytoin
Procainamide
Fungal infections
Idiopathic
—
Inflammatory disorders
—
Parasitic infections
—
Postpericardiotomy syndrome
—
Radiation therapy
—
Trauma
—
Uremia
—
Viral infections
Coxsackie B virus
Echovirus
HIV†
* Tuberculous pericarditis accounts for a small percentage of cases of acute or subacute pericarditis in the United States but the majority of cases in some areas of India and Africa.
† If patients with HIV infection develop lymphoma, Kaposi sarcoma, or certain infections (eg, Mycobacterium avium, M. tuberculosis, or Nocardia infections; other fungal or viral infections), pericarditis may follow.