Анемія при захворюваннях нирок

Treatment of underlying renal disease

Sometimes, recombinant erythropoietin and iron supplements

Treatment of anemia of renal disease is directed at

Improving renal function

Increasing RBC production

If renal function returns to normal, anemia is slowly corrected.

Recombinant EPO improves anemia and reduces transfusion needs in patients with chronic kidney disease and is generally initiated when hemoglobin is < 10 g/dL (< 100 g/dL). In patients receiving long-term dialysis, recombinant erythropoietin (eg, epoetin alfa or darbepoetin alfa) along with iron supplements is the treatment of choice. However, because there is both reduced production of EPO and marrow resistance to EPO, the recombinant EPO dose may need to be higher. The goal is a hemoglobin of 10 to 11.5 g/dL (100 to 115 g/L). Careful monitoring of hemoglobin response is needed because adverse effects (eg, venous thromboembolism, myocardial infarction, death) may occur when hemoglobin rises to > 12 to 13 g/dL (> 120 to 130 g/L). Lower doses of EPO are used in patients with chronic kidney disease who are not on dialysis.

In addition, adequate repletion of iron stores is required to ensure an adequate response to recombinant EPO, and concurrent iron supplementation is often needed. The addition of IV iron is considered in patients with hemoglobin < 10 g/dL (< 100 g/L), ferritin ≤ 500 ng/mL (< 500 micrograms/L), and transferrin saturation (TSAT) ≤ 30%.

In almost all cases, maximum increases in RBCs are reached by 8 to 12 weeks.

Hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors (eg, daprodustat) are an oral option in patients on dialysis. HIF-PH inhibitors increase endogenous erythropoietin levels by preventing HIF degradation. HIF-PH inhibitors appear to produce similar increases in hemoglobin and have similar rates of adverse cardiovascular outcomes to erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (1); however, long-term safety data are lacking.