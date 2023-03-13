L. Aimee Hechanova, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Nephrology, Internal Medicine
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Fellowship: Nephrology, Loma Linda University Medical Center
Сертифікати
- American Board of Internal Medicine– Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellow, American Society of Nephrology
- Outstanding Supportive Faculty Award, Texas Tech University El Paso Internal Medicine Residency Program
- Outstanding Medical Student Award, San Bernardino County Medical Society
- Pi Kappa Lambda Honor Society
- Sigma Tau Delta Honor Society
- Hechanova LA, Sadjadi SA: Severe hypercalcemia complicating recovery of acute kidney injury due to rhabdomyolysis. Am J Case Rep 15:393-396, 2014
Глави посібника та коментарі