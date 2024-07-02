Сухий кератокон'юнктивіт

Schirmer test

Tear breakup time (TBUT)

Ocular surface staining

Diagnosis is based on characteristic symptoms and clinical appearance. The Schirmer test, tear breakup time (TBUT), and ocular surface staining may differentiate the type. These tests are done before instilling drops of any kind.

The Schirmer test determines whether tear production is normal. After blotting the closed eye to remove excess tears, a strip of filter paper is placed, without topical anesthesia, at the junction of the middle and lateral third of the lower eyelid. If < 5.5 mm of wetting occurs after 5 minutes on 2 successive occasions, the patient has aqueous tear-deficient keratoconjunctivitis sicca. With evaporative keratoconjunctivitis sicca, the Schirmer test is usually normal.

To determine the TBUT, the tear film is first made visible under cobalt blue light at the slit lamp by instillation of a small volume of highly concentrated fluorescein (made by wetting a fluorescein strip with saline and shaking the strip to remove any excess moisture). Blinking several times reapplies a complete tear film. The patient then stares, and the length of time until the first dry spot develops is determined (TBUT). An accelerated rate of intact tear film breakup (< 10 seconds) is characteristic of evaporative keratoconjunctivitis sicca.

With ocular surface staining, the patient is examined with the slit lamp after the administration of a vital dye, most commonly fluorescein, to the surface of the eye. Areas of the cornea with damaged cells will cause a punctate staining pattern on the cornea (superficial punctate keratitis).

If aqueous tear-deficient keratoconjunctivitis sicca is diagnosed, Sjögren syndrome should be suspected, especially if xerostomia is also present. Serologic tests and labial salivary gland biopsy are used for diagnosis. Patients with primary or secondary Sjögren syndrome are at increased risk of several serious diseases (eg, primary biliary cholangitis, non-Hodgkin lymphoma). Therefore, proper evaluation and monitoring are essential.

Several newer tests are being developed to help diagnose keratoconjunctivitis sicca. These include instruments for imaging the eyelid oil glands (meibography), measuring the quality of the tear lipid layer, and tear osmolarity. Results can vary (eg, from day to day) and may correlate poorly with clinical findings. Also, an office test for ocular surface inflammation (that measures the increased matrix metalloproteinase-9 in tears) is also available. However, the clinical utility of these tests is still uncertain.