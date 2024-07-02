Сухий кератокон'юнктивіт

Keratoconjunctivitis sicca is chronic, bilateral desiccation of the conjunctiva and cornea due to an inadequate tear film. Symptoms include itching, burning, irritation, and photophobia. Diagnosis is clinical; the Schirmer test may be helpful. Treatment is with topical tear supplements and sometimes blockage of the nasolacrimal openings.
Etiology of Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca
The conjunctival and corneal surface epithelial cells need to be hydrated. If there is interruption of a continuous, unbroken layer of tears over the exposed surface, desiccation of surface cells leads to tissue damage and inflammation.
There are 2 main types (although many patients have components of both types):
Aqueous tear-deficient keratoconjunctivitis sicca is caused by insufficient coverage of the ocular surface by tears due to inadequate tear volume.
Evaporative keratoconjunctivitis sicca (more common) is caused by insufficient coverage of the ocular surface by tears due to accelerated tear evaporation resulting from poor tear quality.
Aqueous tear-deficient keratoconjunctivitis sicca is most commonly an isolated idiopathic condition in postmenopausal women. It is also commonly part of Sjögren syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), or systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE or lupus). Less commonly, it is secondary to other conditions that scar the lacrimal ducts (eg, cicatricial pemphigoid, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, and trachoma). It may result from a damaged or malfunctioning lacrimal gland due to graft-vs-host disease, HIV (diffuse infiltrative lymphocytosis syndrome), local radiation therapy, or familial dysautonomia.
Evaporative keratoconjunctivitis sicca is caused by loss of the tear film due to abnormally rapid evaporation caused by an inadequate oil layer on the surface of the aqueous layer of tears. Symptoms may result from abnormal oil quality (ie, meibomian gland dysfunction) or a degraded normal oil layer (ie, seborrheic blepharitis). Patients frequently have acne rosacea.
Drying can also result from exposure due to inadequate eye closure at night (nocturnal lagophthalmos or Bell or facial nerve palsy) or from inadequate frequency of reapplication of tears to the cornea due to an insufficient blink rate (eg, in Parkinson disease).
Systemic medications can cause or aggravate dry eyes. Different classes of medications contribute to different types of dry eye, as in the following examples:
Aqueous tear-deficient dry eyes: Diuretics, anticholinergics, antidepressants, beta-blockers, antihistamines, decongestants, oral contraceptives
Evaporative dry eyes: Isotretinoin, antiandrogens
Dry eyes due to poor eyelid closure: Major antipsychotics, adrenergic agonists, botulinum toxin injections
Symptoms and Signs of Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca
Patients report burning; a gritty, pulling, or foreign body sensation; or photosensitivity. A sharp stabbing pain, eye strain or fatigue, and fluctuating blurred vision may also occur. Some patients note a flood of tears after severe irritation. Typically, symptoms fluctuate in intensity and are intermittent. Certain factors can worsen symptoms:
Prolonged visual efforts (eg, reading, working on the computer, driving, watching television)
Local environments that are dry, windy, dusty, or smoky
Certain systemic medications, including isotretinoin, sedatives (eg, that have anticholinergic effects), diuretics, beta-blockers, oral contraceptives, and all anticholinergics (including antihistamines and many gastrointestinal medications)
Dehydration
Symptoms lessen on cool, rainy, or foggy days or in other high-humidity environments, such as in the shower. Recurrent and prolonged blurring and frequent intense irritation can impair daily function. However, permanent impairment of vision is rare.
With both types, the conjunctiva is hyperemic, and there is often scattered, fine, punctate loss of corneal epithelium (superficial punctate keratitis), conjunctival epithelium, or both. When the condition is severe, the involved areas, mainly between the eyelids (the intrapalpebral or exposure zone), stain with fluorescein. Patients often blink at an accelerated rate because of irritation. With both types, blinking spreads more tears on the ocular surface, reducing or preventing dryness and symptoms. Frequent blinking is thus often a learned compensatory mechanism.
With the aqueous tear-deficient type, the conjunctiva can appear dry and lusterless with redundant folds. With the evaporative type, abundant tears may be present as well as foam at the eyelid margin. Very rarely, severe, advanced, chronic drying leads to significant vision loss due to keratinization of the ocular surface or loss of corneal epithelium, leading to sequelae such as scarring, neovascularization, infections, ulceration, and perforation.
Diagnosis of Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca
Schirmer test
Tear breakup time (TBUT)
Ocular surface staining
Diagnosis is based on characteristic symptoms and clinical appearance. The Schirmer test, tear breakup time (TBUT), and ocular surface staining may differentiate the type. These tests are done before instilling drops of any kind.
The Schirmer test determines whether tear production is normal. After blotting the closed eye to remove excess tears, a strip of filter paper is placed, without topical anesthesia, at the junction of the middle and lateral third of the lower eyelid. If < 5.5 mm of wetting occurs after 5 minutes on 2 successive occasions, the patient has aqueous tear-deficient keratoconjunctivitis sicca. With evaporative keratoconjunctivitis sicca, the Schirmer test is usually normal.
To determine the TBUT, the tear film is first made visible under cobalt blue light at the slit lamp by instillation of a small volume of highly concentrated fluorescein (made by wetting a fluorescein strip with saline and shaking the strip to remove any excess moisture). Blinking several times reapplies a complete tear film. The patient then stares, and the length of time until the first dry spot develops is determined (TBUT). An accelerated rate of intact tear film breakup (< 10 seconds) is characteristic of evaporative keratoconjunctivitis sicca.
With ocular surface staining, the patient is examined with the slit lamp after the administration of a vital dye, most commonly fluorescein, to the surface of the eye. Areas of the cornea with damaged cells will cause a punctate staining pattern on the cornea (superficial punctate keratitis).
If aqueous tear-deficient keratoconjunctivitis sicca is diagnosed, Sjögren syndrome should be suspected, especially if xerostomia is also present. Serologic tests and labial salivary gland biopsy are used for diagnosis. Patients with primary or secondary Sjögren syndrome are at increased risk of several serious diseases (eg, primary biliary cholangitis, non-Hodgkin lymphoma). Therefore, proper evaluation and monitoring are essential.
Several newer tests are being developed to help diagnose keratoconjunctivitis sicca. These include instruments for imaging the eyelid oil glands (meibography), measuring the quality of the tear lipid layer, and tear osmolarity. Results can vary (eg, from day to day) and may correlate poorly with clinical findings. Also, an office test for ocular surface inflammation (that measures the increased matrix metalloproteinase-9 in tears) is also available. However, the clinical utility of these tests is still uncertain.
Treatment of Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca
Artificial tears
Sometimes occlusion of nasolacrimal punctum or tarsorrhaphy
Topical anti-inflammatory drops (eg, cyclosporine, lifitegrast)
Guidelines are available from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (see Dry Eye Syndrome). Frequent use of artificial tears can be effective for both types. Low-viscosity artificial tears are useful for replacing volume in aqueous tear-deficient keratoconjunctivitis sicca. More viscous artificial tears coat the ocular surface longer, and artificial tears that contain polar lipids, such as glycerin or nonpolar lipids (eg, mineral oil), reduce evaporation; both types of artificial tears—viscous and lipid—are particularly useful in evaporative keratoconjunctivitis sicca. Artificial tear ointments applied before sleep are particularly useful when patients have nocturnal lagophthalmos or irritation on waking. Most cases are treated adequately throughout the patient’s life with such supplementation.
Staying hydrated, using humidifiers, and avoiding dry, drafty environments can often help. Not smoking and avoiding secondary smoke are important. Most evidence shows that neither diet nor supplements, such as omega-3 fatty acid (1), improve dry eye disease.
In recalcitrant cases, occlusion of the nasolacrimal punctum (punctal occlusion or cautery) may be indicated. In severe cases, a partial tarsorrhaphy can reduce tear loss through evaporation.
Natural tear volume can be augmented by twice-daily application of varenicline, a nasal spray that contains a highly selective cholinergic agonist that binds to cholinergic receptors with high affinity, activating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate tear production.
Cyclosporine and lifitegrast drops that decrease the inflammation associated with dryness of the eye are available. They can lead to meaningful improvement in a fraction of patients of both types (2). These drops sting and may take months before an effect is noticed.
Patients with evaporative keratoconjunctivitis sicca often benefit from treatment of concomitant blepharitis and associated acne rosacea with measures such as the following:
Warm compresses applied (eg, for 5 to 10 minutes 1 to 2 times a day), infrared or automated heating and massaging devices to help increase oil flow onto the eye surface and increase the amount and effectiveness of lipids in the tear film, thereby decreasing tear evaporation
Oral antibiotics (eg, systemic doxycycline 50 to 100 mg orally once or twice daily [contraindicated in pregnant or nursing patients]) or topical antibiotic gels or ointments (erythromycin ointment or azithromycin 1% eye drops) (3)
Lid hygiene: Eyelids can be cleaned (with eyes closed) with dilute baby shampoo or eyelid margin scrubs
Because of the variability of symptoms, validated questionnaires can help monitor response to therapy.
Ключові моменти
Keratoconjunctivitis sicca is chronic, bilateral desiccation of the conjunctiva and cornea caused by too little tear production or accelerated tear evaporation.
Typical symptoms include intermittent burning; blurring, a gritty, pulling, or foreign body sensation; and photosensitivity.
Findings include conjunctival hyperemia and often scattered, fine, punctate loss of corneal epithelium (superficial punctate keratitis) and conjunctival epithelium.
The Schirmer test, tear breakup test, and ocular surface staining may help determine whether the cause is deficient tear production or accelerated tear evaporation.
Using artificial tears and avoiding corneal drying are usually sufficient treatment, but sometimes occlusion of the nasolacrimal punctum or partial tarsorrhaphy is indicated.
Treatment of concomitant blepharitis is often beneficial.