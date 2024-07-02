Поверхневий точковий кератит

Superficial punctate keratitis is corneal inflammation of diverse causes characterized by scattered, fine, punctate corneal epithelial loss or damage. Symptoms are redness, lacrimation, photophobia, and slightly decreased vision. Diagnosis is by slit-lamp examination. Treatment depends on the cause.

Superficial punctate keratitis is a nonspecific finding. Causes may include any of the following:

Symptoms include photophobia, foreign body sensation, lacrimation, redness, and slightly decreased vision.

With viral conjunctivitis, preauricular adenopathy is common and chemosis may occur.

Slit-lamp or ophthalmoscope examination of the cornea reveals a characteristic mild hazy appearance with multiple punctate speckles that stain with fluorescein.

Keratitis that accompanies adenovirus conjunctivitis resolves spontaneously in about 3 weeks. Blepharitis, keratoconjunctivitis sicca, and trachoma require specific therapy. When caused by overwearing contact lenses, keratitis is treated with discontinuation of the contact lens and an antibiotic ointment (eg, ciprofloxacin 0.3% 4 times a day), but the eye is not patched because serious infection may result. Contact lens wearers with superficial punctate keratitis should be examined the next day. Suspected causative topical medications (active ingredient or preservative) should be stopped.