Chronic blepharitis is noninfectious inflammation of unknown cause. Meibomian glands in the eyelid produce lipids (meibum) that reduce tear evaporation by forming a lipid layer on top of the aqueous tear layer. In meibomian gland dysfunction, the lipid composition is abnormal, and gland ducts and orifices become inspissated with hard, waxy plugs. Many patients have rosacea and recurrent hordeola or chalazia.

Many patients with seborrheic blepharitis have seborrheic dermatitis of the face and scalp or acne rosacea. Secondary bacterial colonization often occurs on the scales that develop on the eyelid margin. Meibomian glands can become obstructed.

Chronic Blepharitis Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Most patients with meibomian gland dysfunction or seborrheic blepharitis have increased tear evaporation and secondary keratoconjunctivitis sicca, also known as dry eye. Demodex (folliculorum and brevis species) infestation is also a common cause of chronic blepharitis.

Chronic blepharitis can also occur in patients with eyelid carcinoma (especially if blepharitis is unilateral and there is loss of eyelashes) or immune-mediated conditions such as ocular mucous membrane pemphigoid.