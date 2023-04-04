Antibiotics, preferably systemic but alternatively topical

Surgery for eyelid deformities and/or corneal opacity

SAFE (Surgery, Antibiotics, Facial cleanliness, Environmental improvement) program in endemic areas

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that individual or sporadic cases of trachomatous inflammation–follicular be treated topically. The WHO also recommends topical treatment for trachomatous inflammation–intense, but that systemic treatment should be considered. Trachomatous scarring alone does not require treatment until it progresses to cause trachomatous trichiasis.

For systemic treatment, a single oral dose of azithromycin 20 mg/kg (maximum 1 g) is 78 to 95% effective. As an additional benefit, the use of oral azithromycin has been associated with a significant reduction in overall childhood mortality. Alternatives include erythromycin 500 mg twice daily for 14 days or doxycycline 100 mg twice a day for 10 days (not to be used in pregnant or breastfeeding women or in children under the age of 8). For topical treatment, tetracycline 1% ointment to both eyes twice a day for 6 weeks can be used.

The WHO recommends eyelid surgery for trachomatous trichiasis. If corneal opacity has advanced into the central cornea, it is considered the stage of untreatable irreversible blindness. In resource-rich nations a corneal transplant could restore vision. The procedure is complex, and the frequent and intense aftercare to prevent rejection and infection makes corneal transplant impractical for many patients in most resource-limited nations.