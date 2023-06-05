Множинна ендокринна неоплазія, тип 1 (МЕН 1)

Pancreatic islet cell tumors (also known as pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors) occur in 30 to 90% of patients (1). They are one type of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (GEP-NET), which can also develop in parts of the gastrointestinal tract, usually in the stomach and duodenum. Tumors are usually multicentric and sometimes synthesize several hormones. Multiple adenomas or diffuse islet cell hyperplasia commonly occurs; such tumors may arise from the duodenum rather than the pancreas. About 30% of tumors are metastatic at diagnosis. Islet cell tumors due to MEN 1 syndrome often have a less aggressive course than do sporadically occurring islet cell tumors.

The most common functional enteropancreatic tumor in MEN 1 is the gastrinoma, which can arise from the pancreas or the duodenum. Up to 80% of patients with MEN 1 have either multiple peptic ulcers due to gastrin-stimulated increased gastric acid secretion or asymptomatic elevated gastrin levels.

Insulinomas are the second most common functional pancreatic tumor and can cause fasting hypoglycemia. The tumors are often small and multiple. Age of onset is often < 40 years.

Nonfunctioning enteropancreatic tumors occur in about one third of MEN 1 patients. Most islet cell tumors, including nonfunctioning tumors, secrete pancreatic polypeptide. Although the clinical significance is unknown, pancreatic polypeptide may be helpful for screening. The size of the nonfunctioning tumor correlates with risk of metastasis and death.

Less commonly, other functional enteropancreatic tumors can occur in MEN 1. A severe secretory diarrhea can develop and cause fluid and electrolyte depletion with non–beta islet cell tumors. This complex, referred to as the watery diarrhea, hypokalemia, and achlorhydria syndrome (WDHA syndrome, or pancreatic cholera), has been ascribed to vasoactive intestinal polypeptide, although other intestinal hormones or secretagogues (including prostaglandins) may contribute. Hypersecretion of glucagon, somatostatin, chromogranin, or calcitonin, ectopic secretion of ACTH or corticotropin-releasing hormone (causing Cushing syndrome), and hypersecretion of growth hormone–releasing hormone (causing acromegaly) sometimes occur in non–beta islet cell tumors.