Скринінг та профілактика раку молочної залози

In mammography, low-dose x-rays of both breasts are taken in 2 views (oblique and craniocaudal).

Mammography is more accurate in women over 50, partly because with aging, fibroglandular tissue in breasts tends to be replaced with fatty tissue, which can be more easily distinguished from abnormal tissue (3). Mammography is less sensitive in women with dense breast tissue, and some states mandate informing patients that they have dense breast tissue when it is detected by screening mammography. Women with dense breast tissue may require additional imaging tests (eg, breast tomosynthesis [3-dimensional mammography], ultrasonography, MRI).

Screening mammography guidelines for women with average risk of breast cancer vary, but generally, screening starts at age 40, 45, or 50 and is repeated every year or two until age 75 or life expectancy is < 10 years (see table Recommendations for Breast Cancer Screening Mammography in Women With Average Risk). In May 2023, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) issued a draft update to recommendations, proposing that women start screening mammography at age 40 (the 2016 guidelines recommend starting at age 50) (see USPSTF Recommendation Summary). Clinicians should make sure that patients understand what their individual risk of breast cancer is and ask patients what their preference for testing is.

The Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool (BCRAT), or Gail model, can be used to calculate a woman's 5-year and lifetime risk of developing breast cancer based on a woman’s current age, age at menarche, age at first live childbirth, number of 1st-degree relatives with breast cancer, and results of prior breast biopsies. According to the Gail model, patients with higher than a 1.67% 5-year risk of breast cancer are high risk.

Concerns about when and how often to do screening mammography include

Rate of false-positive positive results

Risks and costs

Only about 10 to 15% of abnormalities detected on screening mammography result from cancer—an 85 to 90% false-positive rate. False-negative results may exceed 15% (4). Many of the false-positives are caused by benign lesions (eg, cysts, fibroadenomas), but there are concerns about detecting lesions that meet histologic definitions of cancer but do not develop into invasive cancer during a patient's lifetime.

Breast tomosynthesis (3-dimensional mammography), done with digital mammography, increases the rate of cancer detection slightly and decreases the rate of recall imaging (5); this test is helpful for women with dense breast tissue. However, the test exposes women to 50 to 100% more radiation as traditional mammography.

Although mammography uses low doses of radiation, radiation exposure has cumulative effects on cancer risk (6).