інсулінома

Insulin level

Sometimes C-peptide or proinsulin levels

Endoscopic ultrasound

Plasma glucose should be measured during symptoms while fasting. If hypoglycemia is present during symptoms (glucose < 55 mg/dL [3.0 mmol/L]) or without symptoms (glucose < 40 mg/dL [2.2 mmol/L]), an insulin level should be measured on a simultaneous sample. Hyperinsulinemia of > 6 mcU/mL (42 pmol/L) suggests an insulin-mediated cause, as does a serum insulin to plasma glucose ratio > 0.3 (mcU/mL)/(mg/dL) (38.2 when using SI units [pmol/L]/[mmol/L]).

Insulin is secreted as proinsulin, consisting of an alpha chain and beta chain connected by a C peptide. Because pharmaceutical insulin consists only of the beta chain, surreptitious insulin administration can be detected by measuring C-peptide and proinsulin levels. In patients with insulinoma, C peptide is ≥ 0.6 ng/mL (0.2 nmol/L) and proinsulin is ≥ 5 pmol/L. These levels are normal or low in patients with surreptitious insulin administration.

Because many patients have no symptoms (and hence no hypoglycemia) at the time of evaluation, diagnosis of insulinoma requires admission to the hospital for a 48- or 72-hour fast. Nearly all (98%) patients with insulinoma develop symptoms within 48 hours of fasting; 70 to 80% within 24 hours (1). Hypoglycemia as the cause of the symptoms is established by the Whipple triad:

Symptoms occur during the fast.

Symptoms occur in the presence of hypoglycemia.

Ingestion of carbohydrates relieves the symptoms.

Hormone levels are obtained as described above when the patient is having symptoms.

If the Whipple triad is not observed after prolonged fasting and the plasma glucose after an overnight fast is > 50 mg/dL (> 2.8 mmol/L), a C-peptide suppression test can be done. During insulin infusion (0.1 U/kg/hour), patients with insulinoma do not suppress C peptide to normal levels (≤ 1.2 ng/mL [≤ 0.40 nmol/L]).

Endoscopic ultrasound has > 90% sensitivity and helps localize the tumor. Positron emission tomography (PET) also may be used.

CT has not proved useful, and arteriography or selective portal and splenic vein catheterization is generally unnecessary.